Free self defense course helps community better protect themselves against violence

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, members of the community had the opportunity to sharpen up their self defense skills for free!

A self defense seminar was open to everyone at Anaconda Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in DeWitt, but specifically geared towards those of Asian decent. This comes after a rise in anti-Asian attacks seen across the country.

The instructor, Gee Vien, explained that this is a way to give back and a chance to share his skills with others.

We focus on situational awareness, avoidance, de-escalation, and when all of that fails, we will do some self defense techniques. I worry for my mother and my grandmother. I think everyone can learn to be a better protector. We need more protectors in this world, it will make the world a better place.

Gee Vien, Course Instructor

Vien and his fiancé recently held a free self defense course for women as well.

He says they are looking to do another course for real estate agents next month but no date has been set yet.

