Free shredding events to take place in Madison County to get rid of unwanted documents

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– You might want to start gathering your unwanted bills, old documents or other papers you want to get rid of, since there will be two free shredding events held in Madison County this year.

The first one will be held May 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Residential Station in Canastota.

If you’re holding off on shredding, the second one is being held on Saturday, October 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Parry’s parking lot in Hamilton. Anyone can bring up to four boxes of personal and confidential documents to be shredded.