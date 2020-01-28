Free tax filing sites open across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Free tax filing sites across the state have been opened for the 2020 tax season.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that taxpayers who earned $69,000or less in 2019 are eligible to file both their federal and New York State income tax returns at the locations at no cost. Tax Department experts will be on hand to guide you through the tax preparation and filing software.

You can find the locations at tax.ny.gov.

