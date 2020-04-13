Free webinar on leveraging social media to grow your business during COVID-19 crisis

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 crisis is crippling central New York’s economy. As millions of workers are seeking unemployment, CenterState CEO is working with local companies to help keep employees on the payroll.

The organization is focused on a four-stage response to the current economic challenges: Assess, Respond, Mitigate, and Recover.

CenterState is connecting its members and non-members to federal, state and local resources and also encourages businesses to think about non-traditional ways to engage customers.

On Tuesday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., CenterState is partnering with the CEO & co-founder of full-service digital marketing agency Digital Hyve, Jeff Knauss, for a free webinar. The webinar will focus on how companies should utilize social media to communicate with their audiences during these challenging times, how to drive business and sales digitally, and how to use the power of social media to grow their brands.

Attendees must register to receive information on how to participate in the webinar. Click here to register.

Here is a full list of COVID-19 business resources from CenterState CEO.