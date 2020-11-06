Freebies, discounts for Veterans Day this year

(WSYR-TV) — This upcoming Wednesday marks Veterans Day and we have compiled a list of all discounts and events in the area.

Free Dental Care

On Veterans Day, one doctor is offering free dental care.

Dr. Joan Laura from the Eastwood Dental Office will be giving free dental care for those who have served.

This will be her ninth year holding the free day for Veterans.

Each Veteran can choose between a cleaning, filling or an extraction.

Pre-registration will be required this year. You will need to bring proof of service, like a military ID.

The office is located on 2326 James St. in Syracuse. You can set up an appointment by calling 315-438-3333.

(Eastwood Dental Office)

Chili’s

On Veterans Day, Chili’s is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members.

This will be for in-restaurant only. You can choose from the following meals:

Chicken Crispers

Margarita Grilled Chicken

Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Just Bacon Burger

Oldtimer with Cheese

Cajun Chicken Pasta

To get a free Veterans Day meal near you, click here.

Red Robin

On Veterans Day, Red Robin is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members who are Red Robin Royalty members.

Those members can get a free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for Dine-in or To-Go.

The offer will automatically be uploaded to your Red Robin Royalty dashboard.

If you aren’t a Red Robin Royalty member, it is free to join by clicking here. You will need to register your account with military status before Nov. 5.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar

On Veterans Day, Applebee’s Grill + Bar is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members.

You will need to contact your local Applebee’s to learn about Veterans Day offerings because offers may vary.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts will be offering a free donut to veterans and active military members on Nov. 11.

You will be able to pick a donut of your choice.

Dunkin’ is also teaming up with A Million Thanks to send letters of appreciation to thousands of veterans. Fans can also send specially designed e-gift cards to a veteran through DunkinCoffeeBreak.com.

To learn more, click here.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be giving veterans, military service members and military spouses free tall hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day.

They are also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot crewed coffee sold that day to support the mental health of military communities.

To read more about this, click here.

If you know of events or discounts for veterans in the Central New York area that aren’t on this list, email thewebunit@LocalSYR.com with the information.