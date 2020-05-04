Freeze Warning is now in effect for much of CNY; Cover your sensitive plants tonight

A mainly clear sky with light winds will likely set the stage for some frost to develop late tonight into the start of Tuesday in Central New York. Lows will be close to 30.

For this reason the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Onondaga, Seneca, Cayuga, Wayne and Oswego counties due to the likelihood of seeing some frost that could damage sensitive plants/flowers.

The growing season has already begun in these areas, but hasn’t in other parts of CNY where the warnings have not been issued like Tompkins, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Lewis and Jefferson counties.

The record low in Syracuse for Tuesday morning is 30 set back in 2005.

If you have tender plants and or flowers planted outside you’ll want to cover or bring them inside before going to bed tonight.