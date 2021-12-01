“Freezin’ for a Reason”: Oneida Shores Polar Plunge 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 15th annual Oneida Shores Polar Plunge dives into action this Sunday, Dec. 5.

One of the New York Special Olympics’ most popular events of the year, the Polar Plunge raises money to allow local Special Olympics athletes to compete at no cost to them or their families. If you’re feeling particularly generous, you can receive an official Polar Plunge sweatshirt for donating $125. Donations can be made at their website.

Michaela Darbyshire, Associate Director of Development for the Central and Southern Tier regions, shared her insights on the Special Olympics New York. “We are a sports organization, but it’s about more than the sport. It’s an opportunity to be treated just like everyone else — how they should be treated.”

The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge is happening Sunday, Dec. 5 at Oneida Lake, located at 9400 Bartell Road in Brewerton. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and you can plunge in 5-minute intervals from 11 a.m. to noon.