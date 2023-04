SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSYR-TV) — Missed it this week? Don’t worry, you’ll catch them next week!

Food Truck Friday is back at the Everson Museum Plaza, every Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On top of local eatery’s, there also live music and art!

You can find the full food truck schedule HERE!

Food Truck Friday will be running until the middle of August.