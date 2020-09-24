Friday is the last day to pay parking tickets without late fees in Syracuse’s Parking Amnesty program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Thursday morning, the Syracuse Parking Amnesty program has brought in more than $420,000 for the city, but time is running out for you to take advantage if you have an unpaid ticket.

Late fees and penalties will be reinstated at the close of business Friday, but the city says all responses received by the deadline will be addressed.

The late fees will only be waived if the original ticket amount is paid or postmarked by Friday, September 25.

The city has an online database for drivers to search by license plate number to check for any tickets and pay them off.

The program was rolled out earlier this month, hoping to bring $1 million back to the city in a time where it faces a big financial deficit.