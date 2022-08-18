SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Friday marks the one year anniversary of flooding in Central New York from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred

Fred struck the Florida panhandle as a tropical storm on August 16th and worked its way into the Northeast several days later. Total damage in the United States from the storm reached 1.1 billion dollars.

Over a two and a half day period 4.90” of rain fell in Syracuse with a swath of three to seven inch rainfall totals stretching from the Finger Lakes up into the Tug Hill Plateau.

Courtesy: National Weather Service, Binghamton

This rainfall essentially capped what turned out to be the wettest summer period (June though August) for Syracuse in the past 100 years. By August 19th last year, Syracuse’s summer rainfall was 19.56”. In comparison, Syracuse has only received 8.05” so far this summer.

We are including some pictures comparing the water levels from this week on Limestone Creek in Fayetteville versus on August 19th last year to show the contrast in water levels.