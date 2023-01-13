NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the morning of January 13, around 6:15 a.m., New Hartford Police Officer Patrick Sacco witnessed a two-car crash.

Officer Sacco was helping a disabled driver on Burrstone Road near the intersection with French Road when a two-car accident happened while he was in his patrol car.

Police say that Angela Cihocki, 37, of Boonville was operating a 2020 Ford truck westbound on Burrstone Road and drove through the intersection running a red light. Cihocki’s vehicle then collided with a 2014 Kia being driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.

Kochan was headed south through the intersection while the traffic light was green when the crash happened.

According to NHPD, the impact of the two vehicles caused Cihocki’s vehicle to overturn and collide with Officer Sacco’s patrol car. Both Cihocki and Kochan complained of pain and were taken to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment

Officer Sacco was not injured, but his patrol car was damaged.

Cihocki was ticketed for passing the red light and will later appear in the Town of New Hartford Court.