OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at110 West Bridge Street just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The one person inside at the time of the fire was able to escape on his own.

There were no reported injuries.

Oswego Fire and Police Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information should call investigators at (315)342-8120.

State Route 104/ West Bridge Street was closed for a time but has since reopened in both directions.



Oswego Police Department and Menter Ambulance assisted at the scene.



Additional fire departments assisted at the scene of the fire with personnel and for stand-by including Fulton, Minetto, Oswego Town, Novelis, Scriba, Hannibal, as well as from the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office.