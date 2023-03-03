AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An early morning house fire in Auburn caused a second-alarm response, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

Fire Chief Mark Fritz told NewsChannel 9 the call went out just after 4:20 a.m. Friday morning in the 100 block of Wall Street, near North Division Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

NewsChannel 9 viewer, Curtis Bell, sent us the video below:

More than 25 firefighters responded to the house fire. As of 6:30 a.m., the fire was contained.

Chief Fritz confirmed there were no injuries and everyone inside of the home was able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 on the air and online for updates as we get them.