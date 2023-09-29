CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cazenovia was loud and proud this morning for this week’s Friday Morning Lights.

The Lakers put on their “school spirit” caps and cheered their hearts out. You could physically feel their enthusiasm.

Cazenovia brought their:

Football team

Volleyball team

Pep band

Cheerleaders

Chamber choir

Field hockey team

Boys and girls soccer team

Boys and girls cross country

Tennis team

Boys golf

Faculty

A special shoutout to Abby on the volleyball team, she brought the energy, and then kept it up until we turned the cameras off. I want whatever she had for breakfast, you go girl.

If a pretty drive home past the lake wasn’t enough, Cazenovia was a wonderful host. Good luck at your games tonight, you got this!

Each week we look to top the previous week, but Cazenovia is a fierce competitor. Central Square is going to have to bring their best!

Watch a compilation of NewsChannel 9’s Friday Morning Lights at Cazenovia

Check out some pictures we snapped!