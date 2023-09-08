EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though the sun didn’t shine Friday morning, East Syracuse Minoa’s students were up and ready to shine for NewsChannel 9.

Normally Friday Morning Lights takes place inside of the school’s gymnasium, but for our first one of the year, we had a different location.

ESM held their second annual Senior Sunrise this morning, and NewsChannel 9 was able to join students, faculty, and parents outside under the lights of their turf stadium to share this special event.

Their marching band, cheerleading team, and football team all came to support too. Go Spartans!

Watch a compilation of NewsChannel 9’s Friday Morning Lights at East Syracuse Minoa

Ryan had some football moments, Kate learned some new cheer moves and the marching band performed their hearts out when NewsChannel 9 was on and off air.

You can watch all of NewsChannel 9’s coverage of Friday Morning Lights at ESM in a compilation video in the player above.