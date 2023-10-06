CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pink and maroon complement each other, right?
That’s how the Central Square High School students looked in their school spirit underneath Friday morning’s vibrant sunrise, as we wrapped up Friday Morning Lights.
The students go by, The Flock.
For this week’s Friday Morning Lights, C-Square brought their:
- Football team
- Cheer squad
- eSports team
- Students (The Flock)
- Faculty
- Parents
- Coaches
- DECA team
- Boys and girls cross country
- Boys and girls volleyball
- Boys and girls soccer
We lucked out with the weather this morning, which also allowed students to show off their school spirit and not freeze. And I have to say, the maroon looks good on everyone.
Central Square, thank you for having us and for being good sports. Good luck with your game against ESM tomorrow.
A little birdy told me that you’re head to head currently, with both of you 3-0 in the division.