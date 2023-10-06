CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pink and maroon complement each other, right?

That’s how the Central Square High School students looked in their school spirit underneath Friday morning’s vibrant sunrise, as we wrapped up Friday Morning Lights.

The students go by, The Flock.

For this week’s Friday Morning Lights, C-Square brought their:

Football team

Cheer squad

eSports team

Students (The Flock)

Faculty

Parents

Coaches

DECA team

Boys and girls cross country

Boys and girls volleyball

Boys and girls soccer

We lucked out with the weather this morning, which also allowed students to show off their school spirit and not freeze. And I have to say, the maroon looks good on everyone.

Central Square, thank you for having us and for being good sports. Good luck with your game against ESM tomorrow.

A little birdy told me that you’re head to head currently, with both of you 3-0 in the division.

Watch a compilation of NewsChannel 9’s Friday Morning Lights at Central Square

Check out some pictures we snapped!