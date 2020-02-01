Friday Night Fever: High school basketball highlights from around CNY – 1/31/2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check out high school basketball highlights from January 24, 2020.
Below are the games featured in the highlight.
Boys Basketball:
- Onondaga Central at Faith Heritage
- Phoenix at Solvay
- Jordan Elbridge at Bishop Grimes
- CBA at Marcellus
Girls Basketball:
- Marcellus at CBA
- Skaneateles at Ludden
- West Genesee at Baldwinsville
- Corcoran at F-M
- Henninger at Nottingham
- Oswego at ESM
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App