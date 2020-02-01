Friday Night Fever: High school basketball highlights from around CNY – 1/31/2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check out high school basketball highlights from January 24, 2020.

Below are the games featured in the highlight.

Boys Basketball:

  • Onondaga Central at Faith Heritage
  • Phoenix at Solvay
  • Jordan Elbridge at Bishop Grimes
  • CBA at Marcellus

Girls Basketball:

  • Marcellus at CBA
  • Skaneateles at Ludden
  • West Genesee at Baldwinsville
  • Corcoran at F-M
  • Henninger at Nottingham
  • Oswego at ESM

