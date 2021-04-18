Friendly adult mixed breed in need of new home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Milo from the Safe Now Animal Rescue in Syracuse.

Milo is a six-year-old, medium-sized mixed breed weighing in at about 45 pounds.

He made his way to the shelter after his parents made a move to the city. Milo wasn’t able to fully adjust to the city lifestyle, especially without a backyard.





Photo credit: Safe Now Animal Rescue

The shelter says he’s low maintenance, healthy, house trained and trusted to behave well when left alone in the house.

His favorite hobby? Cuddling up with his people in the evening time to winddown. However, he also has the energy and desire to play fetch and with his toys.

Milo prefers a home without other dogs and cats. His vaccinations are up to date and he has been neutered.

If you’re interested in making Milo a member of your family, click here for his Petfinder page and here for an adoption application.

Learn more about Safe Now Animal Rescue here.