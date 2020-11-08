Friendly adult shepherd mix looking for forever family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters.

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Pete, an adult shepherd mix from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue inc. in North Syracuse, that’s looking for his forever home.

This 5-year-old energetic dog loves his walks and plays well with other dogs. While he isn’t a puppy anymore, Pete loves his exercise. The shelter recommends he goes to an active home.

Helping Hounds says Pete has been friendly with all of the adults that he’s met. He hasn’t been exposed to young children, but they believe he would do fine with respectful youngsters.

Mr. Pete knows how to use doggie door, walks well on a leash and is fine while crated. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and has been neutered.

The shelter says Pete would make a loyal, loving companion for a lucky adopter, fitting right in with an active “furever” family.

If you think Pete would be the perfect addition to your family, click here for more information and the application.