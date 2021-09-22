Friends and family hold vigil for late Carthage teen who suffered football injury

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hearts are broken after the unexpected death of a young Carthage football player and Tuesday night the community came together for strength and support.

A vigil was held to remember Tyler Christman, the 14-year-old who passed away Tuesday afternoon after suffering a traumatic head injury in a game at West Genesee on Saturday.

The memory of Christman can be felt throughout Carthage. The 14-year-old was outgoing, confident, and loved by his family and friends.

Hundreds gathered at the Evan Mills Speedway to show their respect for Tyler, including Peggy Gill, owner of the racetrack and close family friend of the Christmans.

“It came to us about 9 o’clock this morning,” said Gill. “I made a delivery this morning. They requested a track checkered flag for Tyler. On the way home I felt compelled that our community needed to come together and grieve and support one another.”

Students at Carthage and other nearby schools wore red, one of the school’s colors to honor Tyler. It was a sea of red Tuesday night with prayers for his family.

After a showing of lights Monday night, the local fire departments continued to show support, lighting the sky Carthage Red once again.

Tyler’s parents wrote on Facebook that he was an organ donor. They say he has become a miracle for others and will always be remembered in the community.