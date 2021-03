SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Matt Rimualdo died last August at 23-years-old.

March 20th would have been his 24th birthday, so those who knew him planned a fundraiser.

They encouraged people to run 24 miles, or run or walk 2.4 miles throughout the day with the goal of raising $12,400.

They surpassed the goal, raising over $18,000. The money will go to organizations that raise awareness for mental health.