SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The friends and family of Karlianne Short look for strength, holding a balloon releasing ceremony for her after losing her to gun violence on the 4th of July.

According to the Onondaga County District Attorney, Short was running away from gunfire when she was fatally shot in the back on East Fayette Street. Gunfire the D.A. said was not meant for her.

Her godmother, Mikea Wright, describes Karlianne, known as “Karli,” as loving and caring, and someone who was like glue to her inner circle. She recalled Karli’s final words to her: “That Tuesday on the fourth, one of the last things she said to us, because we had family drama that day, she said ‘don’t let the drama get to you, enjoy the day.’ Then after that she said ‘I love you guys’ and walked out the house.”

Wright recalled the pride she felt knowing Karli walked the Henninger High School graduation stage to receive her diploma, something she had worked so hard for.

“She was a beautiful, smart girl, like she had plans ahead of her. She just graduated. She could have experienced adulthood and it’s sad,” her friend, Olivia Trip said.

“She was real loving. Everybody loved her. Everyone wanted to be around her. The only thing she wanted to do was have everyone around her have fun, like she didn’t want no sad moments, everything positive. I never would imagine this would happen to her in a million years… this is crazy,” her friend Freddie Burton said.

Signatures full of love marked her school yearbook and balloons ready to be set off in her memory. Her community gathered in a circle for prayers, calling for an end to this cycle of violence.