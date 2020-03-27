Friends, coworkers throw ‘birthday party parade’ for child’s 7th birthday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check out the birthday party parade that happened in Liverpool on Thursday.

Adrianna Ramirez-Owens was unable to invite people over for her son’s 7th birthday because of the coronavirus.

But, no worries, because Ramirez-Owens’ friends and coworkers lined up their cars, honked their horns and paraded down the street.

They did all of this while keep a good distance away and tossed presents from the window.

Signs, balloons and gifts were given to Ramirez-Owens’ son.