Friends, coworkers throw ‘birthday party parade’ for child’s 7th birthday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Check out the birthday party parade that happened in Liverpool on Thursday.
Adrianna Ramirez-Owens was unable to invite people over for her son’s 7th birthday because of the coronavirus.
But, no worries, because Ramirez-Owens’ friends and coworkers lined up their cars, honked their horns and paraded down the street.
They did all of this while keep a good distance away and tossed presents from the window.
Signs, balloons and gifts were given to Ramirez-Owens’ son.
