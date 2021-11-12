Friends, family of Seth Collier demanding public apology from former DA investigator after released early from prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emotions were high on Thursday night for friends and family of Seth Collier, after 42-year-old Peter Rauch, the former investigator for the Onondaga County District Attorney was released from state prison on Wednesday. Rauch was sent to prison after driving drunk and killing 18-year-old Seth Collier in March of 2017.

Rauch struck Collier on North Salina Street while walking home from work. Collier’s friends and family now call it Seth’s corner. On Thursday, supporters of the Collier family gathered on the corner, demanding an apology and questioning how Rauch could be set free.

Supporters of the Collier family also want others to recognize the kind of pain drunk driving can cause. Rauch served four years in prison, and they say Seth’s family has been given a life sentence.

“Lisa and Mike live the rest of their life with no child. We’re around the corner from Thanksgiving and this time of year is especially hard because I think about my best friend and her husband and their table is empty for dinners,” says one of the supporters, Beth Snow

They’ll continue to fill Seth’s corner with memories of him, every year on his birthday, the day he died and now the day Rauch was set free.