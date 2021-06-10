Friends Forever Animal Rescue in desperate need of donations: “We’re drowning”

PENNEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends Forever Animal Rescue in Penneville has a full house for many reasons.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of people who had time because they were quarantined and they couldn’t go to work went out and got animals,” said Forever Friends Animal Rescue Founder Casey Newton, “And then they went back to work and they realized they don’t have enough time now so we’re finding a higher rate of surrendering because of that.”

Newton also said veterinary offices weren’t able to spay and neuter animals during the pandemic because it was considered elective surgery.

“So these animals are just repeatedly having litters upon litters and there’s no outreach programs. They’re all booked, they’re all overbooked,” Newton said.

Friends Forever Animal Rescue is volunteer run and for two decades has had an open door policy and doesn’t turn any animals away. “We’re not breed specific,” Newton said, “We take anything from cats, dogs, rabbits, gerbils, you name it, everything – turtles.”

Now they could use some rescuing.

“We have run out of just space and funding. We’ve seen a lot of critical care issues come in – eyes that are injured, legs that are broken, things like that and without the funding and donations from adoptions that have slowed down, we basically are, we’re drowning.” Casey Newton

While their operating costs continue to increase, Newton says if donations don’t start coming in, the rescue runs the risk of closing its doors for good come August.

That’s a decision the volunteers don’t want to make. If you can donate money that’s what is needed the most, but if you could donate your time is also appreciated.

“Whether it’s transporters, foster homes, kitty cuddlers even if you just want to come in and pet the kitties, they love it,” Newton said.

