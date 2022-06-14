SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thornden Park is part of Stephen Cook’s, Stefahn Orr’s and Travis Shephard’s childhood.

“All three of us are graduates of Nottingham High School,” Cook added, “We spent lots of time here in the swimming pool and on the basketball courts.”

They’re now living in different cities, but are on the same page about their community. They started the ‘Really Us Foundation’. Their first project is a mini library in Thornden Park. It’s not a new concept, but they saw a need.

“They weren’t necessarily in the inner city,” Shephard said. “The couple that I did see in the inner city, they were pretty beat down. The books weren’t in good shape. They were more so catered to adults.”

They’re aiming to fill the mini library with books that reflect the children in the community and to make reading fun, rather than a chore.

“Growing up was pretty rough for me, growing up in Syracuse, New York and as well as moving around a lot around the country. For me reading, was a way to escape.” Stefahn Orr, Really Us Foundation Co-Founder

The community can get involved in the library project as well. If you have a book that you enjoy and you want to share it with a child or family, just come to the library and add it to the collection.”

“We do encourage people to add books. We’re going to keep fundraising because we want to consistently fill the library with books,” Shephard said.

Cook said he checks the library often.

“I check at least once a week, I actualy checked about 3 days ago and this was completely full. And I came back and this is what’s left so it’s nice to know people are using it,” Cook said.

A month in, and this new chapter is already having an impact.

To learn more, visit the Really Us Foundation’s Facebook page.