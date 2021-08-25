Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo to host ‘Fall Conservation Ball’ to benefit animal care at the zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo will host the first Fall Conservation Ball on Friday, September 10. There will be a “roast and toast” of Zoo Director Ted Fox for his 30th anniversary at the Zoo.

This event will be in place of the former Snow Leopard Soirée fundraising gala that’s normally held in February. The event will start at 6 p.m. with cocktails, music, hors d’oeuvres and carving stations in the zoo courtyard, then the Ted Fox roast from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by a champagne toast and auction.

Pictured: A male Amur leopard cub born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in 2019. Funds from the Fall Conservation Ball will go towards animal care and conservation at the zoo.

The auction will benefit the Animal Health Center at the zoo. The dress code will be “casual fall outdoor attire”, and the event on September 10 runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo Courtyard.

Single tickets are $175, couples are $300, conversation tables for four are $700, and standing high-tops for groups of six are $800. Event proceeds benefit animal care and conservation at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, and tickets can be found here.