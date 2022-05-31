BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Friends of the two Baldwinsville sisters tragically killed in a car accident back in 2020 have raised thousands of dollars to install a memorial bench in their honor.

Maryella (11) and Elizabeth (9) Annal died in a car crash on the NYS Thruway in September 2020.

The Annal family was taking a day trip to Letchworth State Park when their minivan was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Tom Annal, the girls’ father, suffered a traumatic brain injury which has since healed. His wife, Maureen, suffered a spinal cord injury and is still on the road to recovery.

The community has shown an incredible amount of support for the Annal family since the tragedy.

In the summer of 2021, neighbors organized a bike parade. It was at this event where teens Abbey Labarge, Izzy Flood, and Amelia Roux hosted a bake sale in memory of their dear friends, Maryella and Elizabeth.

The bake sale raised more than $4,000, which helped paid for the colorful bench being installed at Palmer Elementary School in Baldwinsville Tuesday evening, where the Annal sisters went to school.

Abbey, Izzy and Amelia chose a purple and teal bench, Maryella and Elizabeth’s favorite colors. A quote is also engraved on the bench that reads, “When given the choice to between being right and being kind, choose kind.”

Annal’s Angels is a foundation created by Maryella and Elizabeth’s parents to enhance opportunities to improve literacy and foster the love of reading in children.

