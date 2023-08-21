(WSYR-TV) — Back-to-school shopping is underway, and that sometimes means it’s time for parents to do some shopping for themselves, too.

Central New York folks may be familiar with the store Fringed Benefits in Fayetteville, and soon, the store will be part of several pop-up events for you shopping lovers to get your fix.

Designers Kate and Amy Burns tell us that the storefront in Wegmans plaza is closing at the end of September. However, that doesn’t mean the interior design will stop. The store plans to open up a design office in the near future, and this October, they’re hosting a holiday market for a good cause.

Their Harvest Moon Holiday Market is Thursday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 27 to benefit the Elmcrest Children’s Center in Syracuse.

Thursday is invite-only with tickets available for purchase: $60/each or $100 couple. The evening will include a beer and wine tasting along with light bites and live music.

Friday is open to the public. Tickets are available for $10 at the door.

Learn more about Fringed Benefits at fringedbenefitsdesign.com. You can also find them on Facebook.