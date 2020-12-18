From healthcare to stocking stuffers, Oswego Co. non-profit’s product line grows

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now in its fifth decade, Oswego Industries is growing its product line to include a great stocking stuffer for SU fans.

The Fulton based non-profit is now making belts that Orange fans will find fashionable for their game-day attire.

It’s a break for the agency, which has been doing mostly government type contracts for most of its history.

“Local non-profit, local university, let’s see what we can do,” says Oswego Industries Director of Operations Igor Kasovski.

He says SU was happy to partner with oi-wear.com on this project.

“We just put them out recently, we’re trying to get right before the holidays, I know it’s a short period of time, the reaction’s been very good as well,” Kasovski tells NewsChannel 9.

All proceeds from the sale of their belts go toward programs and services to support adults with disabilities in becoming as independent as possible.

The company has been making belts for years, hundreds of thousands of them. Their biggest customer? TSA.

“So, when you walk through pretty much any airport out there and you see TSA agents wearing leather belts they’ve probably been put together, made, and shipped out right here from Fulton,” Kasovski says.

Another branch of the non-profit has been making scrubs and gowns for the healthcare industry.

Because of the pandemic, Oswego Industries has been asked to add masks to its product line, which it has done.

Kasovski says, “We actually picked up two new customers recently, to continue with our gowns and scrubs, etc. So, it’s been a great thing for us here that we’ve been able to help both the local community and the community-at-large.”

He goes on to say, “We forget to really step back and say we’ve played an important role in this thing.”

The agency was founded by families and advocates in 1968 to provide vocational services and opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It offers adults with disabilities the tools to achieve in the form of employment support and day habilitation services.

Based in Fulton, Oswego Industries primarily serves the counties of Oswego, Onondaga, and Cayuga.