From Japan to Texas, a CNY family held in 2nd quarantine

(WSYR-TV) — The two Central New York couples that were stuck on the quarantined Diamond Princess Cruise Ship are back in the United States, but they are now quarantined in Texas.

It has been a long journey for the Molesky family, but it is still far from over.

“Definitely a little more worried than we were before and now it’s sinking in a little bit more, like ‘Wow, this is real stuff and we could get sick,’ and who knows what’s going to happen,” Cheryl Molesky told NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith.

Cheryl and Paul of Minoa, and Cindy and Pete of Rome, are among 145 Americans who are now stuck in another 14-day quarantine.

They are being held at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

This is day three of the second quarantine, but it was not easy getting to this point.

“The plane ride was a complete nightmare,” said Pete Molesky. “It was just horrifying.”

“I mean, I’m sure they were trying as best they could,” said Cheryl. “The doctors on-board were great, but it was very scary. We felt very vulnerable.”

The travel from Japan to Texas put the family’s physical and mental health to the test. They’ve been remaining positive through it all.

The Moleskys are still feeling healthy with no symptoms of the coronavirus and are taking all the precautions needed.

“We’re at a place that’s safe,” said Cheryl. “We can get out and walk… So, overall, we’re doing okay.”

Having each other is also helping them overcome the unknowns and support from those near and far.

“I mean, I can’t believe how many people who are strangers are reaching out to us and giving us good wishes,” said Cheryl. “It makes our hearts feel good and makes us stay positive, it really does.”

The Center for Disease Control has lifted another quarantine for 90 passengers at the Lackland Air Force Base who were not showing symptoms.

They returned from Wuhan, China in a state-department chartered flight.

The Moleskys are among the second group of those still in quarantine at the base.

They still have 10 more days before their quarantine period is lifted.

