From local races to U.S. Olympic Trials; CNY business knows the importance of time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re a runner or crossed the finish line at the Shamrock Run on Saturday, the name Pat Leone may sound familiar to you.

However, when you think of a road race like the Shamrock Run, the first thing that comes to mind usually isn’t how it’s timed.

“We’re kind of on the sidelines and we’re not even noticed,” said Pat Leone, President of Leone Timing and Result Services.

But without people like Pat, record times and first place winners would be more of a challenge to determine and keep track of.

“If you put enough time and practice into it, just like as an athlete would running, trying to achieve progress in their athletic endeavors…It’s the same thing,” said Leone.

Running started as a passion for Leone, and unexpectedly transformed into his full time career.

“About the time I graduated, I took an interest in scoring races. It was needed. The internet at that point, it was 1998, the internet was just kind of in its infancy and there was a need for more data provided for athletic events,” Leone explained.

A graduate and competitive runner of Cicero North Syracuse high school and Canisius college.



Pat Leone, CNS High School (left) Canisius College (right)

Fast forward nearly 20 years and he’s been running his business, Leone Timing, but one of Pat’s greatest accomplishments to date, timing the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men and Women’s trial runs in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of February.

“That was really probably the pinnacle of elite events that we do,” said Leone.

Pat Leone, 2020 U.S. Olympic Trial Runs

But for Leone, it’s not just the best of the best events that makes his job rewarding, it’s the races that happen right in his own backyard. Races like the Shamrock Run, Mountain Goat and the Utica Boilermaker, just to name a few.

“There’s something to like in every aspect of the job. Whether we’re out on a road race or at a track meet or out on Olympic trials,” said Leone.

Tracking runners of all levels and never wasting a moment of time.