From rally to relief: NY casino employees celebrate reopening guidance

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some workers at state-approved casinos hit the jackpot Thursday after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced they can reopen as early as Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Members from the “Casinos Stand United” group woke up on Thursday, prepared to host their third rally to push the state for reopening guidance.
But just moments before is when Cuomo broke the news. Things quickly turned from rally to relief and chants turned into singing and dancing.
“It is a great day right now. You can hear it within the crowd. Those that know they will not be called back immediately, we’re rejoicing. We’re rejoicing because we are opening, and that’s what we needed. That’s what we wanted, explained Valerie McIntyre, table game supervisor at del Lago Resort & Casino.
I’m grateful, I’m happy. It’s such a weight lifted off of my shoulders and it’s a weight that’s lifted off of thousands of casino employees.Greg Mallette, Cage Operations Manager & Assistant Hotel Manager, Vernon Downs Hotel Casino
But like other businesses, there are new state rules and COVID-19 restrictions for casinos. Those include:
- 25% capacity
- Advanced air filtration systems
- Face coverings and social distancing at all times
- No table games
- No beverage service on the gaming floor
Employees from the Casinos Stand United group rejoiced in the good news, but many say the fight isn’t over until everyone gets back to work.
“It’s great that we are taking steps to reopen but I would look at it like we were quitting if we just stopped now before everyone is able to have their livelihood back,” Mallette explained.
In the meantime, casino employees say they’re determined to follow the guidelines and keep everyone safe.
“Opening the casino in any capacity is more than we had a month ago, more than we had yesterday. So, we’re ready to go. When we get called back, we will be on the job, serve our guests and the fight will continue for all of those who still need to be called back,” McIntyre said.
In Cuomo’s conference call, he did say table games could be allowed in the future if there can be a barrier to separate players and dealers, but right now, nothing is in place.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- California judge on Friday could sanction ICE for detaining migrant children during pandemic
- DHS plans to collect biometric data is ‘end-around Congress,’ migrant advocates say
- Giants owner Mara hopeful, stands with players on concerns
- Potential COVID-19 exposure after employee at Ithaca’s Boatyard Grill tests positive for COVID-19
- Experts urge flu shots to limit strain on health care system
For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App