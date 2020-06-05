DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This time last year, Rise N Shine Diner was set up at Taste of Syracuse with a line of people outside their truck.
This year, on the weekend Taste of Syracuse was supposed to happen before the pandemic canceled it, Rise N Shine is doing takeout and delivery out of its Westcott Street location.
Its original location, which was packed full daily before coronavirus, has been dark since the pandemic hit.
Because the diner on Thompson Road is so small, the owners worry the diner won’t be big enough for social distancing rules once it can reopen and may never be big enough for the new normal.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lawmakers press CDC in wake of decreased rate of child immunizations during pandemic
- Hunger strike enters 2nd week at South Texas immigrant detention facility
- COVID-19 killing many young maquiladora workers, study shows
- From Taste of Syracuse to dark diner: Life looks different for Rise N Shine now
- Mattydale goes ahead with community yard sale without approval
For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App