From Taste of Syracuse to dark diner: Life looks different for Rise N Shine now

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This time last year, Rise N Shine Diner was set up at Taste of Syracuse with a line of people outside their truck.

This year, on the weekend Taste of Syracuse was supposed to happen before the pandemic canceled it, Rise N Shine is doing takeout and delivery out of its Westcott Street location.

Its original location, which was packed full daily before coronavirus, has been dark since the pandemic hit.

Because the diner on Thompson Road is so small, the owners worry the diner won’t be big enough for social distancing rules once it can reopen and may never be big enough for the new normal.

