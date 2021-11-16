From Uno to Zero: Popular pizza chain leaves Central New York

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Fayetteville has closed its doors.

The pizza chain restaurant, which previously had stores in Syracuse and Clay, is now completely gone from the area after the Fayetteville location announced via its Facebook page that it has closed for good.

Sadly, UNO Fayetteville has closed its doors for the last time. We’ve enjoyed being part of this wonderful community & will truly miss the friendships & partnerships we’ve made. You can still get your Deep Dish pizza fix at our Webster & Utica locations. Thank you for your support & for sharing your appetite with us! We hope to see you again! The Team at UNO Fayetteville

According to a sign on its door, the Fayetteville location said it served the area for 15-plus years. Back in 2017, the “Unos” at Destiny USA closed. Which was followed by the Clay-Unos closing in 2018.

The pizza chain started in 1943 and began franchising in 1980, according to its website. And while Wikipedia listed the number of restaurants at 107 as of 2017, currently Uno Pizzeria & Grill claims to have 80 locations over 20 states.

After the Fayetteville closing, the closest Uno locations are in Webster and Utica.