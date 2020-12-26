Frontline healthcare workers fear another surge after holidays, asking everyone to comply

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fear of another COVID-19 surge after the holidays is something that’s been on many people’s minds, especially our healthcare heroes.

Working the holidays is nothing new for Larysa Kokar and Makayla Flat, both registered nurses at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

“We’re doing the same job, every day.” – Larysa Kokar, RN

The one thing that is different for the two nurses this year is caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It definitely has progressed for so long that everyone is getting a little tired, but the patients are still here and they still need us. So, we just come in every day, do the same thing, do as much as we can, as best as we can,” explained Makayla Flat.

Both Larysa and Makayla work directly with COVID-19 patients and have done so ever since the virus made its way to Central New York in March.

The two nurses say it’s been exhausting, and in many ways, overwhelming, which is exactly why they’re speaking out and asking everyone to obey the rules.

We understand that it’s difficult not to see your family around the holidays, but we need to wear masks. We need to avoid big gatherings to get through this, and to get through the vaccinations and hopefully get to the end of it. Makayla Flat, RN, St. Joseph’s Hospital

In the meantime, the nurses are dedicated to showing up to the hospital to protect and care for our loved ones.

“For me, personally, I am proud of what I am doing, helping the people,” Kokar said.

This is the career choice that we picked to take care of people. Even if you had a horrible day and you feel like you didn’t get everything done that you wanted to, the patients still appreciate you and everything that you did for them, and that just makes it all worth it. Makayla Flat, RN, St. Joseph’s Hospital

As of Saturday, St. Joseph’s Hospital has 110 COVID-19 patients. A spokesperson says in order to prevent hospital overload, St. Joe’s is partnering with other area hospitals, given the higher demand.