Frontline workers look back on 2020 and ahead to 2021

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The year 2020 was full of trauma, loss and above all, resiliency. Those on the frontlines sacrificed so much for their communities. Nursing homes, first responders, hospitals, all fighting daily against COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with members of each field, to look back on what they’ve experienced so far.

“Just the unknowns of this virus, it’s just been scarier and harder. You know, it’s, you see it in our staff, they weep for those lost just as much as you would your own loved one.” Julie Sheedy, Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer, Loretto

“When it comes to EMS, most of us get into it because we like some kind of a challenge, an ever-changing environment. And certainly this past year has been a very ever changing environment.” Jake Stephens, Paramedic, AMR of Central New York.

“We’ve seen all of our staff rise to the occasion. It’s brought out the best in everyone. With the vaccine coming it’s offering hope for our staff and the community.” Dr. Seth Kronenberg, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer for Crouse Health.

They all know their community still needs them. And time and time and time again, they continue to step up. Loretto has dedicated one of its buildings to be used as a COVID unit for those who test positive for the virus who no longer need hospital care. All nursing home residents now have to test negative for COVID before going back home. This also frees up hospital beds for other COVID patients and others needing emergent care.

As for Crouse Health? They’re vaccinating hundreds of first responders with the Moderna vaccine.

EMS crews are heading into the New Year with an extra layer of protection to keep themselves and others safe.

They’re all exhausted, but dreaming of the day they can take a breath of fresh air,

“All of us, literally all of us, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you do, anything. We have all be effected by it. And just seeing how some people can some together,” Stephens said.

They’re holding onto love they’ve gotten from neighbors, but never forgetting the things they’ve experienced over the last nine months.

“We had the best protocols we possibly could have in place. But when it became so tremendously spread in our community, we were helpless,” Sheedy said.

After spending the last year helping the public, frontline workers need our help. They’re asking you to wear a mask, keep your distance, and be safe.