SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Smooth sailing weather-wise in Central New York heading into the end of the weekend: More sunshine and even warmer weather.

The blocked weather pattern in the atmosphere that has brought sunshine and dry conditions to Central New York the last few days is about to break down, but it looks like we get another dry day to end the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

The air over Central New York tonight is dry, and the winds become nearly calm and that means temperatures drop quickly. We end up the night in the low to mid 30s over much of the region with patchy frost possible.

For ambitious growers that have put in some tender vegetation in the ground, there is a Frost Advisory for overnight, including in the Syracuse area.

Outside the Advisory area there will likely be frost and even some readings in the upper 20s, but since the growing season hasn’t technically started there are no Advisories in place.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is even a warmer day with some spots reaching close to 70 degrees! While we start the day with plenty of sunshine, high clouds increase in the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY:

The clouds Sunday afternoon are ahead of a frontal system that brings showers in for Sunday night into Monday. This system is weakening as it moves into the dry air over us so there won’t be much rain across Central New York. Most of us end up with a third of an inch of rain or less by sunset Monday.

With the clouds and showers around, Monday won’t be quite as warm as Sunday.