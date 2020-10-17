Frosty start gives way to a seasonably cool, sunny Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

TODAY:

The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday still appears to stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason, we think the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend.

There could be a couple lake effect showers east of Lake Ontario into the Tug Hill Saturday morning but most stay dry with some sunshine. Everyone will feel the cool weather as temperatures are still in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy and not quite as chilly tonight. Lows tonight will likely occur this evening as readings drop quickly into the 30s, but temperatures should rise into the 40s by Sunday morning thanks to a breeze kicking up after midnight.

SUNDAY:

A warm front quietly goes by Sunday morning and in the wake of the warm front a southerly flow will help push temperatures back into the 60s.

The southerly winds bring more moisture our way so expect sun to fade behind more clouds during the afternoon, but it will remain dry.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will approach with some rain showers possible towards Monday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The aforementioned cold front will slowly move through Monday with some showers around to start the new week. Highs will cool back into the 50s to kick off the week.

The front will not make much progress to our south and should be close enough to us through to week to keep at least the threat of occasional showers in our forecast right through Friday.