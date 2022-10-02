SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The high clouds that were over us late in the afternoon Sunday thin out this evening and winds die down, so we have a perfect recipe for ‘radiational cooling’ across Central New York.

There will be widespread low to mid 30s across the region with frost likely. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for most of Central New York overnight and through sunrise Monday. A Freeze Warning is in effect over Lewis and Jefferson Counties where there could be some upper 20s by morning, especially closer to the Tug Hill.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It looks to be a nice quiet weather pattern for Central New York heading into the start of the first week of October.

High pressure and dry air down at the ground level continues to build in from Canada. This means our chances are low for any rain through the middle of the week.

We continue to watch what is left of Ian spinning south of New England. Don’t worry, it won’t bring us any rain, but it looks like it could bring some high-level moisture back our way. That means our sunshine is filtered through cirrus clouds both Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures both days are just a touch below normal in the low to mid 60s.

MID WEEK:

High pressure is still in control of weather through the middle of the week. With more sunshine, our high temperatures end up a but warmer each day so by Thursday we could actually crack 70 degrees!

Don’t get used to hat warmth, though. A cold font comes through Friday with some rain and a change to much cooler weather.

Stay tuned to for further updates!