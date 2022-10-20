SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A comment has been made to show opposition to merging SUNY Upstate Medical and Crouse Health hospitals.

Submitted by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) staff to the New York State Department of Health, the comment poses its opposition to the “proposed” merger of Upstate and Crouse Hospitals.

The comments were filed at the request of both hospitals under what’s called a Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) that would protect the “proposed” merger from federal antitrust laws.

According to the FTC, “this merger is likely to have on the delivery of healthcare services in the region. Based on the foregoing reasons which are fully supported below, we urge the NY DOH to deny the Parties’ COPA Application.”

A spokesperson from Upstate Medical sent the following to NewsChannel 9 in response to the comment.