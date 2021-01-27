Fuccillo sells Syracuse, Rochester dealerships

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Binghamton area auto dealer announced Wednesday it had purchased five Fuccillo dealerships in the Syracuse and Rochester markets.

The Fuccillo Kia and Nissan dealerships in Clay and the Fuccillo Hyundai in Syracuse were purchased by the Matthews Auto Group of Vestal, N.Y.

The sale was effective Tuesday, and includes the transfer of the five dealerships, an inventory of more than 1,000 vehicles, and about 300 Fuccillo employees joining the Matthews Auto Group.

Matthews operates five dealerships in Vestal, one in Norwich and two in Pennsylvania.

Fuccillo’s website lists the company still owns 22 dealerships in New York and Florida.

Owner Billy Fuccillo became a celebrity in Central New York, often appearing in the dealership’s commercials with the tag line describing his sales as “It’s HUGE”