Fuel to play at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — multi-platinum rock band Fuel will be playing del Lago Resort and Casino. The band is set to play at The Vine on Friday, February 28th at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday, December 4th at noon. You can purchase them by clicking here or calling the box office at (315) 946-1695.

