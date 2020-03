DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another fugitive of the week has been busted.

A viewer tipped off police when they spotted 25-year-old Janelle Syslo in DeWitt, at America’s Best Value Inn.

Syslo had been arrested 18 times before. This time she was wanted for burglary.

She is catch number 465 for onthelookout.net.