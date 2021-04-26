Fugitive of the Week: Ezekiel Reifsnyder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for 24-year-old Ezekiel Reifsnyder.

A victim, who has a full stay-away order of protection against Reifsnyder, reported that as she arrived at her residence, Reifsnyder approached her. She told officials that he was yelling at her about disrespecting him and she attempted to enter her residence to get away from him.

Reifsnyder followed her into her home and she told him to leave, according to officials. The suspect allegedly put both of his hands around the victim’s neck, pushed her against the wall, and began choking her. When the victim attempted to walk away she said he grabbed her by the hair and ripped her purse off of her.

Officials say a third party announced that they had called 911 to report the incident and Reifsnyder fled the scene.

Reifsnyder has an active arrest warrant for 2nd-degree burglary, 1st-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breath, and 4th-degree criminal mischief and harassment.

He also has an active bench warrant for criminal mischief in the 4th degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 315-442-5230.