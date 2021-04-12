Fugitive of the Week: Isaiah Wright suspected of domestic related burglary

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–A victim with a valid stay away order of protection against Isaiah Wright, who also goes by Isaiah Harris, reported a break-in to her residence when she wasn’t home. The suspect caused damage by pouring ketchup, mustard, and syrup on a mattress and throughout the residence.

Power cords were stolen from the residence as well, and Isaiah Wright was later identified as the suspect of the burglary motivated by spite. Wright has an active arrest warrant for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, Larceny and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.

If you have information pertaining to the whereabouts of the suspect, call (315)442-5230.