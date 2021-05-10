Fugitive of the Week: Jirmel Brown wanted for injuring woman and stealing her car, Syracuse police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police say the Fugitive of the Week injured a woman as he stole a car, dragging her down a street.

Detectives are putting you on the lookout for Jirmel Brown, accused of throwing a woman to the ground after stealing keys from her and taking off with her car, while she hung onto the driver’s side door.

According to police, her ankle was broken and she was badly bruised as she was dragged down the street. With nine prior arrests, Brown is also wanted for reckless endangerment, police say.

Jirmel Brown is 5’6”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on South State Street. Call detectives with the Warrants Unit at 315-442-5230 if you know where Brown can be found.