RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 34-year-old Canton man, who was a fugitive from justice, was shot dead after exchanging gunfire with New York State Police in remotely wooded area on the Donnerville Road in the town of Russell on Thursday, August 10.

State Police have identified the suspect as Shawn Sheridan, who pleaded guilty in May to first-degree attempted assault. Sheridan was heavily armed and fired upon law enforcement. Gunfire was exchanged and Sheridan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police. The investigation is ongoing and future updates will be posted on as they become available.

The NYSP and members from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were searching for Sheridan around 12:50 p.m. Thursday when a firefight ensued. Officers were not hurt, but a NYSP K9 was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and has been transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

In March, Sheridan shot his ex-fiancee, Katrina Pierce, in the neck during an altercation in the town of Rossie. Pierce was taken Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.