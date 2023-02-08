BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway’s “Winter Warmer” event is back at a new location in Baldwinsville, on Saturday, February 18.

Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant at 3535 Walters Road in Syracuse is hosting the Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway’s “Winter Warmer” Awards and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party this year.

The event is free to attend for racers, crews, friends and fans and the dress for the event is casual. There will be a buffet dinner available for purchase in addition to Jammer’s extensive menu.

Throughout the evening, there will be awards and point fund envelopes from the 2022 season that will be distributed to the top 10 champions from each of Brewerton’s four classes, Fulton’s Tracey Road Modified and Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby stock classes and the top-20 from the Fulton Dot Foods Sportsman class.

Champions from all seven classes will be formally presented with their awards in a ceremony around 8:00 p.m.

Drawings will be held for door prizes and a separate drawing will be held for twelve Hoosier Modified race tires. Season passes, Driver Registration and license forms will also be available.

February 18 Winter Warmer Event Schedule:

6:30 p.m. Doors Open, Event Begins 7:00 p.m. Racing Begins from Volusia 8:00 p.m. Track Champions Recognized – Tim Sears, Jr., Chris Hile, Amy Holland, Andrew Buff, Mike Mullen, Chris Bonoffski, Ron Hawker 11:00 p.m. DIRTcar Nationals concludes – Event Ends

Call (315) 638-4056 or email cory@brewertonspeedway.com for more information.