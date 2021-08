FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since Oswego County has been deemed a “substantial” transmission zone by the CDC, the Fulton City School District has mandated mask-wearing indoors at FCSD buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

A meeting was held for public comment on Tuesday. The public can email concerns to the Superintendent of Schools at bpulvino@fulton.cnyric.org as well as the Board of Education at clerk@fulton.cnyric.org.